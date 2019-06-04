Man killed in daylight Back Bay shooting, suspect arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly daylight shooting in the Back Bay.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of West Newton Street and Huntington Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday found a man between the ages of 30 and 40 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thanks to 911 calls from witnesses, Gross said a suspect was located nearby on Ring Road and arrested.

Gross also said investigators have recovered a weapon in connection with the incident.

While speaking at the scene, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins thanked the witnesses who called police.

“We are really appreciative that the community got involved,” she said. “This is how we solve crimes here in Boston. We had good Samaritans who engaged in heroic behavior (and) got the police involved.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said his thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the victim’s family.

“This is something that we don’t see in Boston every day, a daylight shooting,” he said. “I want to commend the police department, the district attorney, and all of the witnesses who reacted quickly to be able to get an arrest in this.”

Pedestrians and motorists are being urged to avoid the area, which has been blocked with crime scene tape.

Walsh said the area will likely be shut down to traffic for several hours.

The ramp from Interstate 90 to the Prudential Center has been temporarily closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

Officials say one man is dead following a shooting at Huntington Ave & W. Newton St. in the Back Bay. Suspect arrested a short time later thanks to witnesses who provided info & called 911 @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/J6ReoOpSdS — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) June 4, 2019

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: Pedestrians and motorists are advised to avoid Huntington Ave from Copley to Massachusetts Avenue due to police activity in the area. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 4, 2019

#MAtraffic Off ramp from I-90 E/B (Exit 22) to the Prudential Center area is

temporarily closed. The ramp portion heading to Copley Square remains open. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 4, 2019

