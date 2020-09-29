Man killed in early morning blaze in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a fire that broke out at a home in Framingham early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Clark Street just before 3 a.m. rushed into a burning home and pulled a man and a dog from the flames, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at MetroWest Medical Center.

The dog is expected to be OK.

Firefighters believe the blaze broke out in the kitchen.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting local authorities with an investigation.

