BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was killed in an early-morning shooting in Brockton Friday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

At around 3:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man trying to open car doors along Monson Street, the office said. At the same time, police received another 911 call reporting shots fired on Lenox Street, just around the corner.

The caller told police they saw someone lying face-down on the sidewalk in front of their home.

Emergency crews found the man with a gunshot wound and took him to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the DA said. He has not been publicly identified.

The shooting remains under investigation. However, the incident does not seem to be a random act of violence, the office said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)