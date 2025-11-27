YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Yarmouth early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Sheffield and West Yarmouth roads around 1:15 a.m. determined the driver, whose name has not been released, crashed into a car that was parked on the side of the road, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

