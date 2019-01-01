Man killed in early morning shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning.

Officials say a shooting was reported on Johnston Road.

EMS crews say three units responded to the location of the shooting but cannot confirm if they transported any victims from the location.

A woman who was on the scene told 7News that the shooting happened outside her New Year’s party. A young man came into her home and said he had been shot. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials later confirmed that a man in his 30s died as a result of his injuries.

There is no immediate word on a suspect .

