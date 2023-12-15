An adult male was killed Friday morning after a stabbing in East Boston.

Boston Police responded to Gove Street just after 6:30 Friday morning following report of a person stabbed.

According to authorities, upon arrival they located an adult male suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The BPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the attack. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police at 617-343-4470 or CrimeStoppers, if wishing to remain anonymous, at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

