NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a serious crash on the New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge that closed Route 6 Wednesday resulted in the death of a New Bedford man.

Gregory Crook McGuire, 41, was driving a 2001 Mazda Miata around 11 a.m. when the vehicle lost control as it crossed the bridge, striking a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Authorities called the damage to the front end of of the Miata “catastrophic”.

Crook Maguire was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly later.

The Silverado sustained a “moderate amount of damage”; the driver, a 26-year-old male, was transported by EMS with minor injuries.

