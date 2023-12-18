HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an 89-year-old man was killed after high winds and heavy rain caused a tree to fall onto a trailer in Hanover Monday morning.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office stated it was just after 9:45 a.m. when Hanover police first responded to the incident after learning a tree fell outside of a workplace at 99 Industrial Way.

According to a 911 caller, the tree fell on a “small travel trailer,” trapping a man inside.

Both Hanover police and firefighters arrived and were able to extricate the man, who was described as having severe head trauma as a result of the downed tree.

“The victim had severe head trauma and was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “He has been identified as Robert Horky, 89, of Hingham.”

Officials said an investigation into the incident was ongoing, with the DA’s office emphasizing that the area experienced heavy rain and high wind gusts before and during the incident.

No additional details have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)