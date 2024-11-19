SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a head-on collision in Sudbury Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 8:22 a.m., officers responded to Route 20 for reports of a serious crash, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

One of the drivers was found unresponsive and emergency crews attempted to resuscitate him, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The condition of the other driver was unknown as of noon. No additional information was immediately available.

