Man killed in jump from hotel balcony after parachute failed to deploy

(WHDH) — A man was killed when he reportedly jumped from a hotel balcony with a parachute that failed to deploy.

Officers responding to a report of a man who had jumped from a balcony at the Sunrise Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida, found a man in his 20s dead at the scene, according to WJHG-TV.

Police say the man jumped from a balcony on the 14th floor of the resort hotel.

It’s not clear if the man was from the area or another state, but thousands upon thousands of people have flocked to Florida for spring break in recent days.

Investigators are working to determine what prompted the man to jump.

No additional information was immediately available.

