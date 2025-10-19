LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Lakeville on Saturday night that left a 66-year-old man dead and two other people hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 164 County Road around 7 p.m. found two-vehicle crash that occurred between Highland Road and Freetown Street, according to Lakeville police.

A 66-year-old man from Lakeville, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The occupants of the other vehicle was also hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville Police, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police detectives attached to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)