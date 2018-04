NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was killed in a fire that tore through a home in New Bedford Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Potter Street. A 21-year-old man was killed and five other people were able to sleep.

Firefighters said the fire began in the living room and was most likely caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

