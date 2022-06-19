MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials from the New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Manchester Sunday, AG John Formella announced.

Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, was shot by police in the early hours of Sunday morning after a prolonged standoff with police investigating a potential domestic violence incident.

According to Formella, police responded to the area of a Rite Aid on Mammoth Road after reports of a domestic violence assault shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, Formella stated that officers encountered a woman, sporting injuries, walking away from a vehicle occupied by Husejnovic.

Police began to question the man but Husejnovic would not submit himself for arrest, officials said. A prolonged, almost wo-hour, standoff ensued.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., the Husejnovic was shot, according to Formella.

Six officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Husejnovic’s body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Monday morning.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)