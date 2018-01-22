Man killed in Quincy car crash

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was killed in a car crash Monday night in Quincy.

The crash happened on Quincy Shore Drove. State Police said the driver was fleeing from a trooper who pulled him over.

Police said the man side-swiped one car, crashed into another and then hit the sea wall and rolled over it. The car landed on the beach.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was thrown out of his car and taken to the hospital. A woman in one of the other vehicles was also injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)