WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man died Tuesday in a rollover crash on I-93 in Windham, New Hampshire, police said.

New Hampshire State Police in a statement said the crash happened on the on the southbound side of I-93. The car then crossed the median and came to a stop on the northbound side of the highway between exits 2 and 3.

Troopers responded near 10 a.m. and found a man dead at the scene, according to police.

SKY7-HD was over the scene later Tuesday morning and spotted a badly damaged vehicle resting on its side. Traffic was backed up behind the crash site and debris were scattered across the roadway. It was unclear whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police said northbound traffic was limited to the breakdown lane in the area as of around 11:30 a.m. and warned drivers should expect delays.

In an update near 12:15 p.m., police said all lanes had reopened.

Police said the crash remained under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact authorities at (603) 223-4381.

