Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Andover that left one man dead early Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-93 northbound, just south of Exit 45/River Road, around 12:15 a.m. found a male with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The victim, later identified as Shannon Smith, 51, of Andover, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Smith was traveling northbound on I-93 in a 2014 Cadillac CTA when, for reasons still under investigation, he traveled off the left travel lane and struck the guard rail.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the State Police Andover Barracks, Troop A Headquarters, the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Andover Fire and EMS and MassDOT assisted on scene.

No additional information has been released.

