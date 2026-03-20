BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Boston’s South End Friday, according to Boston police.

Police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Southampton and Bradston Streets at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released any information about the car or the driver, and no arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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