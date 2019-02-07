Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man has died in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of a home.

Police say the man died in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

The man’s name has not been released, and there have been no arrests.

Police spokesman Ryan Walsh says they believe the shooting was targeted.

An investigation is ongoing.

