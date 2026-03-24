WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Westminster man died after being shot be police officers Monday night.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday officers responded to a residence on South Ashburnham Road to serve an arrest warrant on the 22-year-old.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with the individual inside the home,” District Attorney Joseph Early’s office said in a statement. “During that interaction, the suspect held a large knife and moved towards the officers. Officers discharged their department-issued firearms, striking the individual. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to the injured man.”

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, before transferring to another hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“No Westminster Police officers were physically injured during this incident,” the DA’s office said. “This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard protocol pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The incident remains under investigation.

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