Man killed, passenger hospitalized in South Deerfield crash

Police are investigating a crash that left a South Deerfield man killed and his passengers injured Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Mill Village and Lee roads just before 5 a.m. found the driver had been ejected from his vehicle, according to a statement from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The victim, identified as Cole Baranoski, 18, of South Deerfield, was rushed to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield where he was pronounced dead, the DA said.

Both of his passengers were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

One passenger was released and the other remains in stable condition at the hospital, the DA said.

