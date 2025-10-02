BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were seen investigating a shooting death on Bloomfield Street in Dorchester early Thursday.

Numerous officers and detectives responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. following report of a breaking and entering and of a person shot.

“On arrival a male victim was found shot inside the 1st floor apartment of a triple decker,” Boston police said in a statement. “EMS responded and found a male victim shot numerous times and non-viable.”

Officials sectioned the road off with tape.

