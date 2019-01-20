Man killed when car crashes through garage, down embankment in Saugus

Police are investigating after a fatal car crash in Saugus on Sunday afternoon.

Police responding to a home on Hammersmith Drive say a car crashed through a garage and went down an embankment.

The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)