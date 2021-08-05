AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A 21-year-old man was killed Thursday when an excavator overturned while workers were installing an in-ground pool, officials said.

Co-workers were performing CPR when police and firefighters arrived late Thursday morning, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said in a statement. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A crew from Prestige Pools was digging when the excavator overturned, trapping the victim under the boom, police said.

Auburn Police and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating are investigating the incident as a workplace fatality.

