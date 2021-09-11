THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 93 in Thornton, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway around 12:52 p.m. determined a 1996 Ford Explorer being driven by Richard Rosa, 56, of Lowell, suffered a malfunction to its rear tire that caused it to leave the roadway and crash into the wooded median, according to police.

His 24-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)