LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A WIN Waste Innovations garbage truck backed up over two people in Lowell Monday, killing one man and sending one woman to the hospital, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney.

The District Attorney said the two people were homeless and sleeping in the alley off South Street when the truck reversed, trapping the man underneath.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was sealed off for hours while firefighters performed a technical recovery, using airbags to lift the truck off the victim.

“Shock. It’s a heavy vehicle I can’t imagine how this individual felt,” said Samuel Cortez, who lives in the area. “Quite a heartbreak.”

The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The trash company released a statement, writing, “Safety remains our highest priority, and based on our initial investigation, our driver was following all safety protocols and operating a vehicle equipped with an audible reverse warning system.”

“I understand accidents happen all the time,” Sera Davenport said, a local resident. “I’ve never driven a garbage truck, I’m sure it’s very difficult.”

“For me it’s a neighbor, a friend, a sibling, a parent, a brother, a loved one, you know?” Cortez said. “This is why we need to pull together as a community to ensure that these things don’t happen.”

The truck is off limits as police continue their investigation. No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)