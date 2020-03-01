Man killed, woman seriously injured in Lawrence double shooting

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning double shooting early in Lawrence that left a man dead and a woman injured, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired on Market Street just before 9:10 a.m. found a 23-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The man’s name has not been released.

The woman was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

