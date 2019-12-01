Man killed, woman seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Brockton man was killed and a 27-year-old woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Mansfield, state police say.

Troopers responding to numerous 911 calls of a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-95 northbound in the area of 6A around 2:45 a.m. located a 2015 Infiniti Q40 off the left of the roadway.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the Infiniti, operated by the Brockton man, for reasons unknown at this time, rolled into the center median ejecting the two people occupying in the vehicle.

The Brockton man was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 27-year-old passenger was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Troopers assigned to State Police Foxboro, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Troop H Detectives.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)