Man kills mother and nephew, then himself; 2 officers hurt

BURKE, Va. (AP) — A man in northern Virginia shot and killed his mother and nephew before killing himself in a domestic standoff that left two officers injured from a shootout, police said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said at a news conference Tuesday that officers were called Monday night to a home in Burke after the mother called 911. Roessler said the 911 dispatcher heard shots fired and alerted officers.

Roessler said several officers formed a “ballistic shield” as they tried to enter the home from a rear deck. The officers were confronted by the gunman who fired a shotgun at the officers. Shrapnel deflected off the shield and injured two of them.

“The shield did what it was designed to do, and I thank God for that,” Roessler said.

One officer returned fire as the gunman retreated into the home.

When officers did enter the home, they found the mother and nephew dead from gunshot wounds, and the gunman was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roessler said it was unclear if the officer who fired at the gunman struck him as well.

The officers’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say a medical examiner will perform autopsies.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the three adults or the injured officers.

