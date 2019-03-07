Man leads police on foot chase through Fitchburg neighborhood

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man led police on a foot chase through a Fitchburg neighborhood.

Home security video captured police chasing after the suspect through the snow Monday morning.

Using flashlights to light a path, police ran in between houses before dawn to track down the man.

“He came from over there, so he jumped from there to here. So from there, he (was) hiding behind that way right there behind the garage,” said the homeowner who provided the surveillance video.

According to police, the man was pulled over for a traffic violation and then ran away, prompting the chase near Worcester and Granite streets.

The chase left one neighbor shaken up.

“I’ve been here for three years and this is scary,” she said.

Video shows officers eventually catching up to him and dragging him into a police cruiser.

“I never think about somebody coming to my yard, you know, and see the police up and down up and down chasing somebody,” the homeowner said.

The man had two warrants out for his arrest and was driving without a valid license.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)