Man left pinned after falling off tractor in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was left trapped and pinned when he fell off a tractor that he was riding near a pond in Tewksbury on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Heidenrich Drive found a man on the ground with his leg pinned under a tractor.

The man was pulled out from under the tractor and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors said the man was moving rocks when the incident occurred.

No additional details were immediately available.

