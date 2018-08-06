Man left trapped in wreckage after box truck rolls off highway in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Interstate 495 in Andover was shut down Monday due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck that went off the highway and landed in the woods, leaving an elderly man trapped in the wreckage, officials said.

Video from Sky7-HD showed emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 40 just before 11 a.m. for a truck that apparently went over the guardrail and flipped on its side.

A 68-year-old man from Ashland was behind the wheel when his Hino truck drifted into the right travel lane, struck a GMC Topkick truck, then swerved left and hit a Toyota Camry, according to police. The man was then ejected from the truck when he crossed back over the travel lanes and rolled over off the side of the highway.

The man, who was left trapped under the truck, was pulled out and flown to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for about four hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

