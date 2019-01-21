Man linked to 4 killings suspected of being in US illegally

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Authorities investigating four recent Nevada killings say murder charges are pending against a man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

Nineteen-year-old Wilbur Martinez-Guzman was arrested Saturday in Carson City and is being held on burglary and other charges.

Authorities say they expect to file murder charges soon.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says federal immigration authorities told his office Martinez-Guzman had lived in Carson City about a year and was in the country illegally.

Furlong said Monday he didn’t know where Martinez-Guzman is originally from. He doesn’t yet have an attorney.

A 56-year-old woman was found dead Jan. 10 in her Gardnerville Ranchos home, and a 74-year-old woman was found dead in her nearby home Jan. 13. An elderly couple was found dead in their Reno home Wednesday.

