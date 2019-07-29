Man linked to Concord, NH homicide held without bail in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person of interest in connection to a homicide investigation in Concord, New Hampshire faced a judge Monday on unrelated charges out of Methuen.

Joseph King Hanright, 29, appeared in Lawrence District Court on charges including failure to stop for police, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, interfering with a police officer, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

The 29-year-old was wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of 64-year-old Marshall John Villeneuve, who was found dead in his home on Friday.

“I have been in contact with the New Hampshire authorities as well,” Prosecutor Mike Delany said. “They indicated that they expected this defendant to be charged with murder imminently.”

Officers could be seen searching the area of Swan and Prospect streets in Methuen Saturday afternoon after Hanright allegedly ditched a stolen blue 2012 Mazda 3 in the backyard of a home and then took off on foot.

He was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and told officers he had been hiding in a drain all day.

Police noticed Hanright had a large cut on his hand that he said was from a large knife.

In court, Hanright agreed to return to the Granite State. He was ordered held without bail.

New Hampshire authorities are expected to arrive by the end of the week to bring him back.

The investigation into Villeneuve’s death is ongoing.

