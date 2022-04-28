LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Chelmsford man living in Alabama will be arraigned in connection with the killing of a young girl in Lawrence in 1988.

Marvin McClendon, 74, will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice as investigators work to extradite him to Massachusetts, officials said.

McClendon is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay to death in 1988. Her body was found in a rail yard in Lawrence, and officials say McClendon was working in the city at the time of the murder.

