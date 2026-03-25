DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Callahan Pierce, 8, spent the night outside in the freezing cold before being located Wednesday morning in Duxbury, nearly 2 miles away from his Marshfield home.

Ben Ruggio found Pierce safe, he said he’d heard about the search and saw the boy sitting outside his home this morning.

“I looked outside, I thought I was hallucinating,” Ruggio said. “I see this little guy out by the chicken coop, I was like ‘woah’.”

Ruggio said the boy tried to dash away but he was able to gain his trust and brought Pierce inside, along with some eggs from the coop.

“He was shivering, it was horrible seeing him shaking,” Ruggio said.

Crews were searching the woods all night.

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