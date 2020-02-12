PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WHDH) — A Kansas man who’s sick of dating is willing to pay someone $25,000 to find him a subtle girlfriend.

Jeff Gebhart, 47, launched a website in hopes of finding a woman to settle down with him and his dog, Gunner.

If someone can lead him to the one, Gebhart says he’ll pay them and also donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter or charity.

The Prairie Village man says he is an entrepreneur who has “established, built, and sold a couple of companies.” He also wrote that he is passionate about real estate.

He added that his friends would describe him as “a lighthearted jackass,” “high energy,” “positive” and “always has a big smile on his face.”

Gebhart explained that he enjoys being physically active, adding that health and fitness are “supa-important” to him.

“I’ve run with the bulls in Spain, jumped out of a few airplanes and have been known to snowboard wearing my pink bunny costume,” he wrote. “You can’t do all of the fun things in life without feeling good; plus I love the competitive atmosphere.”

Gebhart says that he’s never been married and does not have any children, but that he’s looking for a person who has qualities that will complement his.

“I’d like to find someone who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone who is confident, driven, shares the same interests as I and has a zest for life. Funny, goofy, and doesn’t take themselves to seriously. Someone who wants to build a life together, take on challenges with me, be a teammate, a kind-hearted person who looks out for others. Has similar values, positive attitude, and sociable….Oh..and you gotta love Gunner,” Gebhart wrote.

People can submit a woman who may be subtle for Gebhart on his website. Women who also think they might be the one can also submit themselves but they will not be entitled to the referral payout.

