Man makes daughter walk 5 miles to school in cold after bullying suspension

(WHDH) — An Ohio man says he made his daughter walk five miles to school in the cold as a form of punishment after she was suspended from her school bus for bullying another student.

Matt Cox told WTVG that it was the second time his 10-year-old daughter had gotten into trouble and that he needed to teach her a lasting lesson.

“I am doing what I think is right to teach my daughter a lesson to stop her from bullying,” he said.

A clip that Cox shared of his daughter walking to school instantly went viral, generating millions of views.

Cox told the news outlet that he understands why a lot of parents feel the punishment is harsh but said children must be held accountable for their actions.

“I’m not going to be another parent that’s just going to brush things under the rug,” he said.

In the video, Cox can be seen driving behind his daughter as she makes the trek to school in 30-degree weather.

Cox said he hopes other children will take note and make better decisions when it comes to bullying.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)