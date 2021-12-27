SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man is thankful to have miraculously escaped injury after someone opened fire near a playground in Somerville on Monday morning, sending a bullet through his car window.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Marshall Street found a Mercedes sedan that had its driver’s side window shattered by gunfire, according to Somerville police.

“It was loud. It sounded like a firecracker,” said Marilyn Silverman, the victim’s wife. “The officer said, ‘Thank God,’ because it would have hit him.”

Silverman says her husband had just pulled out of the driveway when someone in another car fired a number of shots before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. One bullet narrowly missed him.

“My husband pulled up right beside him because he forgot his lunch,” Silverman said. “He didn’t even have a chance to get out of the car. He heard a noise and thought he had a blowout. He looked over, noticed the window was shattered, and said, ‘Oh my God! Someone is shooting at me.'”

Investigators later found a bullet fragment at the Marshall Street Playground. There were no children playing outside at the time.

There were no other reported injuries.

Silverman urged anyone with information to come forward and contact police.

Police noted that they’re looking for a silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu with paper license plates.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)