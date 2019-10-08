Man nabbed for selling opiates near school complained of chest pain, tried to escape hospital dressed as doctor

(WHDH) — A man who was nabbed for allegedly selling opiates near a school on Monday complained of chest pain before later dressing up as a doctor in an attempt to escape the hospital he was transported to, officials said.

James “Poppa” Jenkins Jr., 71, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested during a traffic stop after a deputy learned he had an active warrant for selling opiates within 1,000 feet of a school, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

During the arrest, Jenkins is said to have complained of chest pain. The deputy then took him to North Okaloosa Medical Center for evaluation.

While waiting for discharge paperwork to be completed, Jenkins allegedly disguised himself in an effort to escape custody.

“Jenkins emerged from his room dressed as a doctor, wearing blue scrubs and a stethoscope, and tried to run out of the hospital’s emergency room doors,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Jenkins was quickly apprehended.

Hospital staff told the deputy that the scrubs did not belong to them. Jenkins claimed someone brought the garb to him.

Jenkins is facing narcotics, resisting arrest without violence, and escape charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)