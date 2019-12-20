Man named Luke Skywalker arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

(WHDH) — A man named Luke Skywalker was arrested earlier this week after he was pulled over and found to be in possession of marijuana, officials said.

Luke Aaron Skywalker Sexton, 19, of Texas, was stopped in Garden City on Monday after an officer noticed his vehicle was missing a license plate, WOIA-TV reported.

The officer searched Skywalker Sexton’s vehicle after noticing a smell of marijuana and found a bag of the drug, police said.

A passenger in Skywalker Sexton’s vehicle was sent on their way but he was arrested after he allegedly admitted to owning the pot.

Skywalker Sexton was later released on $2,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)