BOSTON (WHDH) - A Marine recruiter who is considered a person of interest in the disappearance and death of a recruit from Roslindale appeared in court Thursday for the second time this week.

Frank Lipka, of Roslindale, is being held on bail after being accused of waving a gun at a Domino’s delivery driver because he was mad his order didn’t include hot dipping sauce.

Lipka appeared in court Tuesday but failed to post bail because he didn’t have his passport. He showed up in court again on Thursday, where a judge granted him 30 additional days to provide his passport after not coming up with the identification over a 48-hour period.

“He is under very strict conditions of release, including GPS and home confinement. He’s going to be staying put and if he takes one step out, he’s going to get picked up,” defense attorney Timothy Bransfield explained.

The body of Marine recruit Joey Brancato, 21, was found in late March when a driver pulled over along Interstate 95 in Canton spotted human remains. Brancato had been missing since November 2017.

Lipka’s appearance in West Roxbury District Court Tuesday marked a moment Brancato’s family had long awaited as they continue to seek answers regarding his possible connection to Brancato’s death.

“If he came out and people were able to see what he looks like, maybe they’ll say ‘oh yeah, I remember seeing him,’” Joey’s aunt Andrea Brancato-Walke told 7News.

Brancato’s loved ones believe Lipka can help shed some light on what happened. He’s believed to be the last person to see Joey alive.

“We care about Joey. We care about what happened and we want to make sure we keep Frank in jail,” Brancato-Walke said.

Brancato-Walke took to Facebook, asking people to take a good look at Lipka, who no longer has a military buzz cut and is now sporting facial hair.

