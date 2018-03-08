Man nearly struck by falling tree branch in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A person shoveling snow in Worcester had a close call after a tree branch came crashing down just inches away.
The large branch broke off and landed on a car, narrowly missing the person.
The incident happened on Shelby Street.
Photos showed the large branch falling right where the person was shoveling seconds before.
A window on the car was broken, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.
