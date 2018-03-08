Man nearly struck by falling tree branch in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A person shoveling snow in Worcester had a close call after a tree branch came crashing down just inches away.

The large branch broke off and landed on a car, narrowly missing the person.

The incident happened on Shelby Street.

Photos showed the large branch falling right where the person was shoveling seconds before.

A window on the car was broken, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)