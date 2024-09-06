STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man, who was previously arrested in connection with his 17-year-old girlfriend’s death in Stow this past April, has now been charged with murder, officials said.

Shane Curry, of Stow, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court and ordered held without bail, roughly five months after Nevaeh Goddard was found dead inside a home on Great Road.

On April 5, Stow police responded to the home for a well-being check at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. Officers discovered Goddard inside Curry’s bedroom with obvious signs of injury, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.

Curry is accused of stabbing Goddard during a “physical altercation,” the DA said.

He was first arraigned April 6 on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the DA’s office said. Curry was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Curry’s charges were then upgraded to murder.

