Man on horse chases escaped deer through town

(WHDH) — A man on horseback was caught on video chasing down a reindeer that escaped from a zoo in Russia on Thursday.

Dashcam video showed the animal roaming the streets of Chelyabinsk for about 90 minutes, according to Russian media.

The deer broke a leash to escape and smashed the window of a car before it was recaptured.

No injuries were reported.

Watch the incident in the video below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)