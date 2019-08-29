Man on lawnmower critically injured in collision involving pizza delivery car

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man riding a lawnmower was struck and critically injured by a pizza delivery car.

Police responding to a report of a crash on Village Road found a sedan overturned and debris scattered in the roadway.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene of the crash where one person was removed on a stretcher.

According to police, the delivery driver dropped his phone, leaned down to pick it up and then lost control of the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sad situation in Middleton – a man riding a lawn mower was hit by this pizza delivery car and airlifted to a hospital. Condition unknown, per police #7News pic.twitter.com/DNAhezFTjf — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) August 29, 2019

