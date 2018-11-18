Man on motor bike struck, injured by alleged drunk driver in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver is suffering from serious injuries after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning.

A woman driving a black sedan, allegedly hit the 39-year-old while he was riding his motorized bike in Chinatown, according to Boston police.

The impact sent the bike flying into the guardrail and cracked the sedan’s windshield.

The condition of the victim, whose name has not been released, is unknown.

The woman was taken into custody on charges of operating under the influence.

She is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)