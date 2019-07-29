Man on motorized scooter struck, seriously injured by car in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man on a motorized scooter was hospitalized after he was struck by a car in Ipswich Monday.

Officers and firefighters responding to a reported pedestrian crash around 5 p.m. at the intersection of North and South Main streets found a 65-year-old man suffering from serious head and internal injuries, according to a release issued by police.

The victim, whose name has not bee released, was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

Witnesses said they watched as the man rolled down a hill and crashed into the side of a white Honda Accord.

Police Chief Paul Nikas said the car was just sitting in traffic at the time of the crash

He was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash, police say.

The driver of the Honda sedan that allegedly struck the man stayed on the scene following the accident.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

