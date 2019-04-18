Man on scooter dies after crossing into oncoming traffic, colliding with SUV in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Lawrence man riding a scooter through the streets of Methuen was killed when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pelham and Spencer streets about 1:45 a.m. found the driver of an Ice Bear scooter suffering from serious injuries, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The scooter rider, whose name was not released, later died at Lawrence General Hospital.

An investigation found that the man was traveling westbound on Pelham Street when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Toyota Rav4. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Two occupants in the Rav4 were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

