NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — An Ohio man who was convicted of killing his wife in Massachusetts has been ordered held on $1 million bail on charges that he also killed his daughter in Connecticut.

Robert Honsch appeared in court Wednesday on murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Elizabeth Honsch.

Police say her body was found wrapped in sleeping and garbage bags in New Britain in the fall of 1995. Her mother Marcia Honsch’s body was found eight days later in Tolland State Forest.

Robert Honsch was arrested in Ohio in 2014, where authorities say he lived with a new wife and three children.

He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the death of Marcia Honsch last week.

The defense said he had nothing to do with the deaths.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)