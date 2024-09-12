RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Avon man accused of robbing a bank in Randolph appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

Randolph police in a statement said officers first responded to a Citizens Bank location on South Main Street near 9:45 a.m. Wednesday after Joseph Emmanuel allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money.

Speaking in Quincy District Court, a prosecutor assigned to Emmanuel’s case said he threatened to detonate a bomb if he did not receive $50,000.

Randolph police said the bank teller activated a silent alarm and gave Emmanuel an undisclosed amount of money. Police arrested Emmanuel as he left the bank.

Police said crews examined the bank and parking lot and deemed both locations safe after the incident. Authorities did not find any explosives.

Emmanuel was charged with armed robbery and making bomb threats. He had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf.

The prosecution asked that Emmanuel be held pending a dangerousness hearing. Emmanuel’s attorney said he had no objection and the judge agreed to the request.

Emmanuel is due back in court later this month.

